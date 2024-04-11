Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3127
Pond Side Robin
Still seeing lots of robins around, in the back yard, and over by the local pond. I find them a bit easier to capture, than some of the other birds, because they seem less nervous and will let you get closer before taking off.
11th April 2024
11th Apr 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
4061
photos
106
followers
49
following
856% complete
View this month »
3120
3121
3122
3123
3124
3125
3126
3127
Latest from all albums
3122
3123
3124
152
3125
699
3126
3127
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
9th April 2024 12:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
spring
,
robin
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close