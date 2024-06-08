Sign up
Previous
Photo 3185
Lavender Bush Flower
The flowers on my new lavender bush are quite different from the ones on the lavender that I am used to seeing. I'm not sure that they will produce the kind of dried flowers that we get from the English Hidcote or the French lavenders.
8th June 2024
8th Jun 24
4
2
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
6th June 2024 9:58am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
flowers
,
lavender
Susan Klassen
ace
Beautful capture!
June 8th, 2024
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Lovely image, terrific dof and color!
June 8th, 2024
Linda Godwin
unusual and interesting
June 8th, 2024
vaidas
ace
Nice
June 8th, 2024
