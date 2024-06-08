Previous
Lavender Bush Flower by gardencat
Photo 3185

Lavender Bush Flower

The flowers on my new lavender bush are quite different from the ones on the lavender that I am used to seeing. I'm not sure that they will produce the kind of dried flowers that we get from the English Hidcote or the French lavenders.
8th June 2024 8th Jun 24

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Susan Klassen
Beautful capture!
June 8th, 2024  
aikiuser (jenn)
Lovely image, terrific dof and color!
June 8th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
unusual and interesting
June 8th, 2024  
vaidas
Nice
June 8th, 2024  
