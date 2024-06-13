Previous
Big Peanut. Little Beak. by gardencat
Photo 3190

Big Peanut. Little Beak.

But after some maneuvering she managed to pick it up and take off with it.
13th June 2024 13th Jun 24

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
873% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Lol, what a great timing!
June 13th, 2024  
Sue Cooper ace
That's a wonderful shot Joanne. That little lady is really struggling but very determined. Fav.
June 13th, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice capture! Must really want that peanut!
June 13th, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
@photographycrazy I started throwing the whole peanuts out for the bluejays who seemed to love them but then I noticed that the cardinals really like them too. But the cardinals only get them, when there are no jays around, because the jays are big bullies.
June 13th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise