Previous
Photo 3190
Big Peanut. Little Beak.
But after some maneuvering she managed to pick it up and take off with it.
13th June 2024
13th Jun 24
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Tags
bird
,
peanut
,
cardinal
,
30-days-wild24
Corinne C
ace
Lol, what a great timing!
June 13th, 2024
Sue Cooper
ace
That's a wonderful shot Joanne. That little lady is really struggling but very determined. Fav.
June 13th, 2024
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice capture! Must really want that peanut!
June 13th, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
@photographycrazy
I started throwing the whole peanuts out for the bluejays who seemed to love them but then I noticed that the cardinals really like them too. But the cardinals only get them, when there are no jays around, because the jays are big bullies.
June 13th, 2024
