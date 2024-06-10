Previous
Flyover by gardencat
Photo 3187

Flyover

The heron was sitting on the bridge railing, till this couple decided to walk across the bridge then he took off, out of there.
10th June 2024 10th Jun 24

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
873% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Heather ace
What an amazing capture, Joanne! Quite surreal looking! Fav
June 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise