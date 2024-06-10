Sign up
Previous
Photo 3187
Flyover
The heron was sitting on the bridge railing, till this couple decided to walk across the bridge then he took off, out of there.
10th June 2024
10th Jun 24
Joanne Diochon
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
bridge
couple
heron
bw
Heather
What an amazing capture, Joanne! Quite surreal looking! Fav
June 10th, 2024
