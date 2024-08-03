Sign up
Photo 3240
Pond 1
Still working on Abstract August. Starting with an older photo from my files. Still feeling I don't really have handle on this yet.
3rd August 2024
3rd Aug 24
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Album
365
Camera
DMC-ZS60
Taken
5th February 2019 2:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pond
,
reeds
,
abstractaug2024
Liz Milne
ace
It’s very pretty
August 3rd, 2024
Mark St Clair
ace
Looks amazing! Practice makes it better!
August 3rd, 2024
