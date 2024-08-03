Previous
Pond 1 by gardencat
Pond 1

Still working on Abstract August. Starting with an older photo from my files. Still feeling I don't really have handle on this yet.
Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Liz Milne ace
It’s very pretty
August 3rd, 2024  
Mark St Clair ace
Looks amazing! Practice makes it better!
August 3rd, 2024  
