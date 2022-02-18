Sign up
88 / 365
Munching 2
Different edit of the previously uploaded shot.
18th February 2022
18th Feb 22
Joanne Diochon
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Photo Details
I've used levels to darken the background but then needed, IMO, to use a mask to keep the adjustment from making the squirrel darker than I wanted. Masking is a bit tricky due to his wispy tail but I think it looks 'okay'. Think I still may prefer the original but...all in the eye of the beholder.
February 19th, 2022
