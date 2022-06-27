Sign up
96 / 365
Hosta Leaf
Well, that's how it started, as a close up detail of a hosta leaf. Then it got dragged backwards through ETSOOI hell and came out looking like this.
27th June 2022
27th Jun 22
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera.
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
Photoshop Madness
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
21st June 2022 8:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abstract
,
etsooi
,
abstract-65
