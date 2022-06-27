Previous
Next
Hosta Leaf by gardencat
96 / 365

Hosta Leaf

Well, that's how it started, as a close up detail of a hosta leaf. Then it got dragged backwards through ETSOOI hell and came out looking like this.
27th June 2022 27th Jun 22

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
26% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise