95 / 365
Bees, Bugs and Butterflies
For the "Favourite Pictures in a Collage" challenge. All the subjects are quite a bit smaller than a breadbox . They are also things that I wouldn't want to find in my breadbox.
25th June 2022
25th Jun 22
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Tags
collage
,
butterflies
,
bugs
,
bees
,
mfpiac-113
Laura
ace
Wonderful collage.
June 26th, 2022
