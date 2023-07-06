Previous
The Dove by gardencat
131 / 365

The Dove

Just an everyday mourning dove on the stone wall.
6th July 2023 6th Jul 23

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
35% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dawn ace
How lovely and nice markings
July 7th, 2023  
LManning (Laura) ace
Very nice edit.
July 7th, 2023  
Danette Thompson ace
Great edit
July 7th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise