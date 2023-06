Mom and Kit

In French, raccoons are called raton-laveur which translates loosely as scrubbing rat which is thought to have derived from the fact that Raccoons have a habit of taking grubs, or other things they dig up, to nearby water to 'wash it' before eating it. In this case I'm not sure if the mom had something in her paws or was just washing the paws themselves but, one of the kits decided to get into the act.