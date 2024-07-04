Happy 4th of July

The anchor in our world today is freedom,
holding us steady in times of change.
a symbol of hope to all the world.
...George H. W. Bush
In America, the 4th of July (Independence Day) is commonly associated with pancake breakfasts, parades, picnics, barbecues and fireworks.
I was invited to celebrate at Donner Lake in the Sierra Mountains with a friend. We spent the day at a very crowded private beach. There were plenty of people, food, games and lake activities. It was nice to get away from the valley heat for a few days. Everyone was in a festive mood, having fun and enjoying life.