Happy 4th of July

The anchor in our world today is freedom,holding us steady in times of change.a symbol of hope to all the world....George H. W. BushIn America, the 4th of July (Independence Day) is commonly associated with pancake breakfasts, parades, picnics, barbecues and fireworks.I was invited to celebrate at Donner Lake in the Sierra Mountains with a friend. We spent the day at a very crowded private beach. There were plenty of people, food, games and lake activities. It was nice to get away from the valley heat for a few days. Everyone was in a festive mood, having fun and enjoying life.It will take a few days for me to catch up...Lee Greenwood-God Bless the USA