Happy 4th of July by gardenfolk
Photo 2742

Happy 4th of July

The anchor in our world today is freedom,
holding us steady in times of change.
a symbol of hope to all the world.
...George H. W. Bush

In America, the 4th of July (Independence Day) is commonly associated with pancake breakfasts, parades, picnics, barbecues and fireworks.

I was invited to celebrate at Donner Lake in the Sierra Mountains with a friend. We spent the day at a very crowded private beach. There were plenty of people, food, games and lake activities. It was nice to get away from the valley heat for a few days. Everyone was in a festive mood, having fun and enjoying life.

It will take a few days for me to catch up...

Lee Greenwood-God Bless the USA
