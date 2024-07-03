Smoke Flies High

Smoke flies high

in the sky because it

knows its destination.

...Author Unknown



We are surrounded by several different wildfires and the smoke makes a beautiful sky.

The smoke is coming from the Thompson Fire in Oroville. They have declared a local emergency and thousands have had to evacuate. The smoke is showing up on satellite and the breeze is pushing it into the Sacramento valley. Nice on Black.



There is also the Moccasin Fire in El Dorado County and the Sisson Fire in Auburn. The hot temperatures, wind and low humidity doesn't help. I cannot believe they still sell fireworks in California under these dangerous conditions.



I will be leaving early tomorrow morning for Donner Lake for the 4th and fireworks over the lake. I am going with a friend who is visiting from Florida and she used to have a cabin near Donner and Truckee. I hope the Tahoe area is fire free over the holiday. I will post and catch up when I return on Saturday.



Have a Happy 4th of July to those who celebrate!