I'm an Olympic sleeper.It it were an event,I would get the gold....Katie HolmesKatniss is Olympic sleeping and I am watching the Olympics in Paris.Are you watching the Olympics? I have been recording it overnight. It is fun to see all the different events...surfing, table tennis, the equestrian events, skeet shooting, diving, beach volleyball, gymnastics, tennis, badminton, high jump, shot put, gymnastics and swimming. Nice on Black.I was up late last night (at 3am) and saw three foxes in our backyard. That was a big surprise!