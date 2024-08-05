Previous
Wispy Strips of White by gardenfolk
Photo 2774

Wispy Strips of White

The sky was a
brilliant azure blue
clear of clouds
except for a few
wispy strips of white
that streaked up high
in the atmosphere.
...Eleanor Webb
5th August 2024 5th Aug 24

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Amazing sky scape with that cute heart amongst the Wispy clouds ! fav
August 6th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Effective processing, just brings those clouds alive
August 6th, 2024  
