Photo 2774
Wispy Strips of White
The sky was a
brilliant azure blue
clear of clouds
except for a few
wispy strips of white
that streaked up high
in the atmosphere.
...Eleanor Webb
5th August 2024
5th Aug 24
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
5th August 2024 7:26pm
Tags
sky
blue
silhouettes
wispy-clouds
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Amazing sky scape with that cute heart amongst the Wispy clouds ! fav
August 6th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Effective processing, just brings those clouds alive
August 6th, 2024
