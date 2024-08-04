A cactusis really justan aggressivecucumber....Author UnknownAt the beginning of July, I picked up some prickly pear paddles that fell off a large cactus and planted two them. I bought two containers, special cactus planting soil and gave them some water.They both are alive and thriving much to the dismay of my husband. He doesn't like them because of those pesky thorns. Yes, they are tiny and do hurt! I am not quite sure why I like them or where to permanently plant them. But they are healthy and one is growing two new paddles already.The two photos show how much growth took place creating a new paddle in one week. I noticed the little growth on the side and also one on top (not photographed) and it seems to double in size every other day.The prickly pear plant I bought 2 years ago is a lot smaller than these two. But I find them interesting.I have had "nopalitos" before (cooked strips of prickly pear cactus) and it was delicious in Mexican cuisine or scrambled eggs. Considered a superfood, it has many health benefits and high nutrient content.