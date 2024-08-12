You Can Organize

If you can organize

your kitchen

you can organize

your life.

...Louis Parrish



I hope this quote is true.



We have been working on home projects. Our kitchen is on the list but we need to do it one step at a time. We have a large kitchen so it was going to be costly to do everything at once...reface, new cabinet doors, appliances, countertops, farmhouse sink and roll out drawers.



So, we started with roll out drawers for 12 of our cabinets. We were both tired of getting on our hands and knees to find what we needed.



Now the drawers all roll out to see what you have and want to use. It will be much more convenient, accessible and easy to find items.



It is time to weed out, get organized and just keep what we use. It will be so nice to see what we have in the cabinets as soon as I put it all away.



We found a box of Martha Stewart glass containers and lids that I have had for at least 10 years and completely forgot about them!



Unfortunately we didn't find a jar of cash though.