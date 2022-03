‘Aglais Urticae’

Here we have a Small Tortoiseshell Butterfly (Latin name above)

I thought Butterflies were virtually extinct in Britain!

This is the first example I’ve seen in years to be honest. I’m sure that’s due to the massive redevelopment of all the natural land in my area.

I quickly grabbed the camera, and no sooner had I pushed the shutter, he was gone.

📷No macro lens available, so I had to use what I had, and just expose correctly and shoot quickly📷