‘Surprise’ by gavj
Photo 408

‘Surprise’

A quick candid of our Night man Nick, who always looks surprised when he sees a camera 🤣
-Canon 5DM2 & 28mm f/2.8 Lens-
11th February 2024 11th Feb 24

Gavin.J

@gavj
Greetings 🖖 Currently 52 Been interested in photography since childhood but lost my way for a wee bit, then in 2008 became hooked again, thanks to...
