Photo 408
‘Surprise’
A quick candid of our Night man Nick, who always looks surprised when he sees a camera 🤣
-Canon 5DM2 & 28mm f/2.8 Lens-
11th February 2024
11th Feb 24
Gavin.J
@gavj
Greetings 🖖 Currently 52 Been interested in photography since childhood but lost my way for a wee bit, then in 2008 became hooked again, thanks to...
410
photos
51
followers
35
following
Views
1
365
Canon EOS 5D Mark II
11th February 2024 10:36pm
night
b&w
portrait
blackandwhite
street
work
canon
people
surprise
abstract
candid
moment
monochrome
wideangle
