‘Portmeirion’ by gavj
Photo 405

‘Portmeirion’

One of my favourite places, Portmeirion in North Wales.
Looks fabulous any time of day, any time of year👍
-Canon 5DM2 & 24-105mm f/4 Lens-
8th February 2024 8th Feb 24

Gavin.J

@gavj
Greetings 🖖 Currently 52 Been interested in photography since childhood but lost my way for a wee bit, then in 2008 became hooked again, thanks to...
