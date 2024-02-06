Previous
‘On your Knees’ by gavj
Photo 403

‘On your Knees’

This is what happens when you drop a trailer loaded trailer with 29 tons of stone blocks onto a Tarmac surface yard……It sinks!!!!
Gonna be a headache sorting this out in the morning!!!!!
-Nikon Z6 & 35mm f/2-D Lens, Manual focus only-
6th February 2024 6th Feb 24

Gavin.J

@gavj
Greetings 🖖 Currently 52 Been interested in photography since childhood but lost my way for a wee bit, then in 2008 became hooked again, thanks to...
110% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise