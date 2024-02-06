Sign up
‘On your Knees’
This is what happens when you drop a trailer loaded trailer with 29 tons of stone blocks onto a Tarmac surface yard……It sinks!!!!
Gonna be a headache sorting this out in the morning!!!!!
-Nikon Z6 & 35mm f/2-D Lens, Manual focus only-
6th February 2024
6th Feb 24
Gavin.J
@gavj
Greetings 🖖 Currently 52 Been interested in photography since childhood but lost my way for a wee bit, then in 2008 became hooked again, thanks to...
Tags
b&w
blackandwhite
nikon
street
morning
abstract
candid
moment
nightmare
colour
monochrome
