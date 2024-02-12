Previous
‘Reflective’ by gavj
‘Reflective’

The still water proved to be perfect as a mirror to reflect the rock face.
Taken in a small cove on Combe Martin Beach, North Devon.
-Olympus EM1-M2 & 17mm f/1.8 Lens-
12th February 2024

Gavin.J

@gavj
Greetings 🖖 Currently 52 Been interested in photography since childhood but lost my way for a wee bit, then in 2008 became hooked again, thanks to...
