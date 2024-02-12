Sign up
Photo 409
‘Reflective’
The still water proved to be perfect as a mirror to reflect the rock face.
Taken in a small cove on Combe Martin Beach, North Devon.
-Olympus EM1-M2 & 17mm f/1.8 Lens-
12th February 2024
12th Feb 24
Gavin.J
@gavj
Greetings 🖖 Currently 52 Been interested in photography since childhood but lost my way for a wee bit, then in 2008 became hooked again, thanks to...
Tags
b&w
,
mirror
,
reflection
,
blackandwhite
,
street
,
beach
,
rock
,
landscape
,
abstract
,
olympus
,
candid
,
moment
,
colour
,
monochrome
,
devon
,
wideangle
