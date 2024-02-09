Sign up
Photo 406
‘Gymnastics at the shops’
A shopping trip to MacArthur Glen in Normanton, also provided the opportunity for some impromptu gymnastics, by Grand daughter Priya👍
-Olympus EP1 & 17mm f/1.8 Lens-
9th February 2024
9th Feb 24
Gavin.J
@gavj
Greetings 🖖 Currently 52 Been interested in photography since childhood but lost my way for a wee bit, then in 2008 became hooked again, thanks to...
407
photos
51
followers
35
following
Photo Details
2
2
365
365
E-P1
E-P1
Taken
9th February 2024 5:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
blackandwhite
,
kids
,
children
,
street
,
fun
,
weekend
,
landscape
,
abstract
,
olympus
,
candid
,
moment
,
colour
,
monochrome
,
gymnastics
,
wideangle
