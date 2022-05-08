Previous
‘PipeWorks’ by gavj
‘PipeWorks’

The Pipe Works in Swadlincote used to be a busy site, where huge Concrete pipes were once manufactured, but the site closed in the late 80’s, then remained derelict for over 10 years.
Then the site was levelled to the ground and a new shopping retail was built, and still keeping the old name of the site.
Thankfully the Chimney Stack held a Grade 1 listing, so was spared demolition.
It’s been fully restored and is a prominent landmark, visible from all around the town.
📷Simply framed the shot, avoiding the buildings below, and made full use of the gorgeous cloud canopy. A cinematic colour palette rounded off the shot📷
8th May 2022

Gavin.J

@gavj

Photo Details

Mags ace
Super capture with the clouds in the background!
May 8th, 2022  
