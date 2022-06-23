‘IT Support’

This pair of mean looking chaps are Adam and Patryk, who are our Computer, IT Engineers.

They are actually both a pair of fabulous lads, who will do anything for you, day or night.

They are looking a tad fed up, as they have both been working for 15 hours, installing the new CCTV system on our site, and it’s been a very hot, and humid day.

They are now heading back to the hotel, for some rest and relaxation👍

📷Simply framed and grabbed the candid. Higher ISO than I wanted, due to the sudden, cloudy sky. Monochrome conversion added to boost that lovely detail📷