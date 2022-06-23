Previous
‘IT Support’ by gavj
‘IT Support’

This pair of mean looking chaps are Adam and Patryk, who are our Computer, IT Engineers.
They are actually both a pair of fabulous lads, who will do anything for you, day or night.
They are looking a tad fed up, as they have both been working for 15 hours, installing the new CCTV system on our site, and it’s been a very hot, and humid day.
They are now heading back to the hotel, for some rest and relaxation👍
📷Simply framed and grabbed the candid. Higher ISO than I wanted, due to the sudden, cloudy sky. Monochrome conversion added to boost that lovely detail📷
23rd June 2022 23rd Jun 22

Gavin.J

@gavj
Greetings 🖖 Currently 51 Been interested in photography since childhood but lost my way for a wee bit, then in 2008 became hooked again, thanks to...
Suzanne ace
Great story shot!
June 23rd, 2022  
Antonio-S ace
Great capture!
June 23rd, 2022  
