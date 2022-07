‘Dav’

This is Davin and he’s one our of new starters (They are getting younger)

He seems willing, but my Spider Senses tell me he won’t be here long. After many years in this game, you just know, who’s got it and who hasn’t!!

But, I like to proven wrong👍

📷Simply adopted my favourite Off-Kilter POV and grabbed the shot. Using just the ambient light, as it seemed subtle and sufficient, then a monochrome conversion for detail dessert📷