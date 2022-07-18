‘Fusion Reactor’

Strolling across the Airfield Apron, I witnessed this moment, and for once had the correct lens attached to the camera (wonders never cease 🤣)

It always makes me stop and wonder when I grab photos like this, of just how powerful the Sun is. It’s so far away, yet it’s nearly 40 degrees and unbearable, even at that range.

It also makes me wonder, just what it will be like, when it’s consumed all its Hydrogen and begins to fade, and what environmental will exist then, and if us Humans are still around!

📷Long lens action again, and simply chose a lovely depth of field, and let nature due the rest. Olympus provided the beautiful colour palette📷