‘One of them evenings’

As the title suggests, you know how it goes, you have a photo idea in mind, then as you’re going about your business, one of them skies appears around you, and it’s just moaning to be captured.

It was literally 2 minutes, then the strong wind blew clouds in, and boom it was gone.

I just managed to grab the sun, as it melted against the building to the centre of the frame👍

📷The Osmo Action was in my pocket, so out it came, set to photo mode, then manual, then metered on the sky, and wallop, the scene was all mine. Cinematic colour palette tweaked in post📷