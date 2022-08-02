Previous
‘One of them evenings’ by gavj
214 / 365

‘One of them evenings’

As the title suggests, you know how it goes, you have a photo idea in mind, then as you’re going about your business, one of them skies appears around you, and it’s just moaning to be captured.
It was literally 2 minutes, then the strong wind blew clouds in, and boom it was gone.
I just managed to grab the sun, as it melted against the building to the centre of the frame👍
📷The Osmo Action was in my pocket, so out it came, set to photo mode, then manual, then metered on the sky, and wallop, the scene was all mine. Cinematic colour palette tweaked in post📷
2nd August 2022 2nd Aug 22

Gavin.J

@gavj
Greetings 🖖 Currently 51 Been interested in photography since childhood but lost my way for a wee bit, then in 2008 became hooked again, thanks to...
Corinne ace
Splendid sky.
August 2nd, 2022  
