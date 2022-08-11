Previous
‘Late loader’ by gavj
‘Late loader’

Late evening loading taking place ready for the 01:00 collection in the morning.
Transport never rests👍
📷Long range today, so out with the long lens. Monochrome conversion used to enhance the detail📷
11th August 2022 11th Aug 22

Gavin.J

@gavj
