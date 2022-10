‘Night Light Fun’

Had some fun painting with light lastnight 👍🙏

📷Simply found my mark (several attempts made easier by a rotating LCD screen) then chose a decent depth of field, nice long shutter, and finally my LED yard torch. The most difficult part was trying to figure out how to set the self-timer on the camera to 15secs delay to allow me to get set into position. Olympus cameras are good, but the menus are convoluted📷