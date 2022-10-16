Sign up
‘Keep Skipping’
Young Priya blasts out a few reps with the skipping rope. Keeping fit starts young🙏👍
📷Continuous auto focus today, and the solid reliability of the Nikon flash system, and boom got the shot📷
16th October 2022
16th Oct 22
Gavin.J
@gavj
Greetings 🖖 Currently 51 Been interested in photography since childhood but lost my way for a wee bit, then in 2008 became hooked again, thanks to...
