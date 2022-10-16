Previous
Next
‘Keep Skipping’ by gavj
289 / 365

‘Keep Skipping’

Young Priya blasts out a few reps with the skipping rope. Keeping fit starts young🙏👍
📷Continuous auto focus today, and the solid reliability of the Nikon flash system, and boom got the shot📷
16th October 2022 16th Oct 22

Gavin.J

@gavj
Greetings 🖖 Currently 51 Been interested in photography since childhood but lost my way for a wee bit, then in 2008 became hooked again, thanks to...
79% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise