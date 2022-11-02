Sign up
305 / 365
‘Controller’
Forget about your Xbox or PlayStation, my Controller is way better, with its levers, switches, big buttons, and it comes with a neck strap too👍
📷Wide and close with a lovely monochrome touch📷
2nd November 2022
2nd Nov 22
Gavin.J
@gavj
Greetings 🖖 Currently 51 Been interested in photography since childhood but lost my way for a wee bit, then in 2008 became hooked again, thanks to...
Tags
portrait
,
blackandwhite
,
nikon
,
35mm
,
fun
,
landscape
,
abstract
,
candid
,
moment
,
colour
,
monochrome
,
palette
,
conversion
