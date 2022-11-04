Previous
Surprise’ by gavj
308 / 365

Surprise’

Amir grabbed a paparazzi shot of Priya today👍
📷Wide open aperture, fast shutter and auto ISO were the tools of the day, and monochrome for dessert📷
4th November 2022 4th Nov 22

Gavin.J

@gavj
Greetings 🖖 Currently 51 Been interested in photography since childhood but lost my way for a wee bit, then in 2008 became hooked again, thanks to...
