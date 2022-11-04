Sign up
308 / 365
Surprise’
Amir grabbed a paparazzi shot of Priya today👍
📷Wide open aperture, fast shutter and auto ISO were the tools of the day, and monochrome for dessert📷
4th November 2022
4th Nov 22
Gavin.J
@gavj
Greetings 🖖 Currently 51 Been interested in photography since childhood but lost my way for a wee bit, then in 2008 became hooked again, thanks to...
308
photos
72
followers
36
following
301
302
303
304
305
306
307
308
Views
11
365
NIKON D3
4th November 2022 2:15pm
b&w
portrait
blackandwhite
nikon
street
fun
landscape
abstract
candid
moment
colour
monochrome
palette
pov
conversion
reportage
