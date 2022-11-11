Sign up
315 / 365
‘Lest we forget’
An important day for some important thought and reflection.
The burst of sun is the symbol of a better tomorrow and of the internal light of the many who sacrificed their own tomorrow for our today🙏🙏🙏🙏
11th November 2022
11th Nov 22
Gavin.J
@gavj
Greetings 🖖 Currently 51 Been interested in photography since childhood but lost my way for a wee bit, then in 2008 became hooked again, thanks to...
365 Project
