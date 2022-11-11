Previous
‘Lest we forget’ by gavj
‘Lest we forget’

An important day for some important thought and reflection.
The burst of sun is the symbol of a better tomorrow and of the internal light of the many who sacrificed their own tomorrow for our today🙏🙏🙏🙏
11th November 2022

Gavin.J

@gavj
