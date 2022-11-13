Sign up
317 / 365
‘Remembrance’
The whole town appeared to have turned out on this important Sunday. Lest we forget🙏🙏🙏🙏
📷Overhead perspective and a monochrome conversion for that all important moment📷
13th November 2022
13th Nov 22
Gavin.J
@gavj
Greetings 🖖 Currently 51 Been interested in photography since childhood but lost my way for a wee bit, then in 2008 became hooked again, thanks to...
Tags
portrait
,
35mm
,
lens
,
landscape
,
abstract
,
olympus
,
great
,
candid
,
moment
,
colour
,
november
,
remembrance
,
war
,
poppy
,
prime
,
palette
,
pov
