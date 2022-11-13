Previous
‘Remembrance’ by gavj
‘Remembrance’

The whole town appeared to have turned out on this important Sunday. Lest we forget🙏🙏🙏🙏
📷Overhead perspective and a monochrome conversion for that all important moment📷
13th November 2022 13th Nov 22

Gavin.J

@gavj
Greetings 🖖 Currently 51 Been interested in photography since childhood but lost my way for a wee bit, then in 2008 became hooked again, thanks to...
