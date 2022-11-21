Sign up
325 / 365
‘Window escape’
Big Dean has had enough and is about to jump out of the window, or he could be just cold and decided to close the window🤣
📷From the hip, quick firing candid and a monochrome conversion for good measure📷
21st November 2022
21st Nov 22
Gavin.J
@gavj
Greetings 🖖 Currently 51 Been interested in photography since childhood but lost my way for a wee bit, then in 2008 became hooked again, thanks to...
b&w
blackandwhite
street
35mm
lens
fun
landscape
abstract
olympus
candid
moment
monochrome
prime
pov
conversion
