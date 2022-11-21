Previous
‘Window escape’ by gavj
325 / 365

‘Window escape’

Big Dean has had enough and is about to jump out of the window, or he could be just cold and decided to close the window🤣
📷From the hip, quick firing candid and a monochrome conversion for good measure📷
21st November 2022 21st Nov 22

Gavin.J

@gavj
Greetings 🖖 Currently 51 Been interested in photography since childhood but lost my way for a wee bit, then in 2008 became hooked again, thanks to...
Photo Details

