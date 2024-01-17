Previous
Next
Jan 17 Heron and Mallards IMG_7061A by georgegailmcdowellcom
Photo 454

Jan 17 Heron and Mallards IMG_7061A

After yet another heavy rain, both the Mallards and Blue Heron were on the hunt. It appeared that neither paid much attention to the other.
17th January 2024 17th Jan 24

Big George

@georgegailmcdowellcom
124% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise