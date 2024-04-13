Previous
April 13 San Jacinto Peak IMG_9081AAA by georgegailmcdowellcom
April 13 San Jacinto Peak IMG_9081AAA

Tis is te vista our friends in Palm Springs see every morning. It is San jacinto Peak at just over 10,000 feet. We took the Tram to the top and it was fantastic.
