April 18 Heron Walking Confidently IMG_9203 AA by georgegailmcdowellcom
Photo 478

April 18 Heron Walking Confidently IMG_9203 AA

I find it interesting how a single photo can spark a story. Here is one of about 9 Blue Heron photo's. However, it caught my imagination more than any of the others. I immediately saw confidence in the stride so it is my favorite from the 18th.
18th April 2024 18th Apr 24

Big George

@georgegailmcdowellcom
