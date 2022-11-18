Previous
"If you can't feel the spray you're too far away" by georgeolphin
"If you can't feel the spray you're too far away"

I always enjoy finding a small waterfall and climbing as far down to it as I can. Especially with perfect lighting.
18th November 2022

George Olphin

georgeolphin
Engineer by trade, photographer by choice. My personal challenge to take some time everyday to take and edit a photo.
