Buttermere & Fleetwith Pike by georgeolphin
Buttermere & Fleetwith Pike

The stunning Buttermere lake overlooked by Fleetwith Pike. Walked around Buttermere followed by a climb up Rannerdale Knotts. Weather was very kind to us for November.
19th November 2022 19th Nov 22

George Olphin

Engineer by trade, photographer by choice. My personal challenge to take some time everyday to take and edit a photo. Shooting with a D7200 and...
