Bryn Du Mansion - Granville, Oh.

Has 53 acres, 12 fireplaces, 52 rooms, a total of seven buildings on the grounds to include a field house, , carriage house, pump house, gardener's cottage, laundry cottage, and or course, a horse barn. It has been in Grandview for over 100 years and was once owned by the Longaberger family (Longaberger baskets). Funny, I don't remember reading anything about there being a screened in porch!