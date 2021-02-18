Sign up
Morning @ Inniswood
The morning sun warms the tree trunks and casts soft shadows in the snow.
18th February 2021
18th Feb 21
Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I believe I have been posting images on 365 for about 9 years, and its amazing to me that it has been that long. ...
2197
photos
61
followers
40
following
5
365-2019-2021
NIKON D7000
14th February 2021 10:03am
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
morning
,
shadows
,
trees
