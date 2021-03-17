Sign up
Photo 743
Memorial Walkway
At the National Veteran’s Memorial & Museum in Columbus, Ohio
17th March 2021
17th Mar 21
Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I believe I have been posting images on 365 for about 9 years, and its amazing to me that it has been that long. ...
Album
365-2019-2021
Camera
NIKON D7000
Taken
6th March 2021 6:46pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
sunset
,
street
,
photography
,
architecture
,
urban
