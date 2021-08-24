Sign up
Photo 889
Gunnar Surveys the Property on a Magnificent Morning
24th August 2021
24th Aug 21
Glover Shearron, ...
Tags
dog
,
portrait
,
mountain
,
home
,
pet
,
bernese
,
berner
Ashley
What a beautiful dog he is!
August 25th, 2021
