Toby .... or some call me Tobias

My wife and I met Toby at the same time we met his grandmother, while waiting for the parade to start. She and we hit it off pretty good right away, and as usual, after I met Toby, I was sure to include him in the conversation as I could. So....about 1/2 hour later, Toby comes over, sits down and just starts talking to me about my camera. He has a number of issues (ADHD, PTSD from his dad's yelling at him and beating him...he now lives with his grandmother, he has trouble talking with people his own age because they seem to make fun of him, however he likes talking to adults because they seem to know how he feels. He told us also that he goes to counseling once a week, likes his new counselor because she is not so "dam serious all the time" when they meet. He plays football, runs track and wrestles and has been in two plays. Really enjoyed talking with this young man and at his asking, I exchanged emails with him, to stay in touch. Seems like he needs a good male influence in his life, and I may have another few years of being an unofficial Big Brother in me for him .... we shall see!