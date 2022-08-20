Previous
Tucci's patio in the morning sun by ggshearron
Tucci's patio in the morning sun

One of our upscale restaurants hours before opening, as the sun rises.
20th August 2022 20th Aug 22

Glover Shearron, ...

@ggshearron
I believe I have been posting images on 365 for more than 10 years and its amazing to me that it has been that long....
Bill ace
Nice light this morning.
August 21st, 2022  
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
August 21st, 2022  
