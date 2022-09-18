Gray-haired beauties

I love to see women who have the confidence to rock their gray hair, in opposition to the American notion that women should always try to look young, therefore hide their gray. My wife and i were on a walk and I complimented the lady on the right, before her friend also came out with their ice cream. I do this with my wife at my side, or without, with women's husbands at their side, or not. Almost universally, I get sincere surprise and thanks, with moments of discussion about how long it has been gray, when they may have decided to stop coloring. I've met some nice people, and lifted some spirits ..... gonna keep on doin' it too!