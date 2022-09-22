Previous
Losing shade by ggshearron
Photo 1255

Losing shade

Woman shields her eyes from the bright sunlight as she enjoys a hot summer day in the park, by the pond.
22nd September 2022 22nd Sep 22

Glover Shearron

ace
@ggshearron
I believe I have been posting images on 365 for more than 10 years and its amazing to me that it has been that long....
