Photo 1255
Losing shade
Woman shields her eyes from the bright sunlight as she enjoys a hot summer day in the park, by the pond.
22nd September 2022
22nd Sep 22
Glover Shearron
ace
@ggshearron
I believe I have been posting images on 365 for more than 10 years and its amazing to me that it has been that long....
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365: from 2019-2022
Camera
NIKON D7000
Taken
28th August 2022 1:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
portrait
,
reflections
,
park
,
shade
,
ohio
,
columbus
,
schiller
