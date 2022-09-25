Sign up
Photo 1258
Home made pizza #1
Gonna post a series of shots I took yesterday, at my good friend Bob's home, of his process making fresh homemade pizza for me and my wife, he and his wife. Patience ....
25th September 2022
25th Sep 22
0
0
Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I believe I have been posting images on 365 for more than 10 years and its amazing to me that it has been that long....
2790
photos
71
followers
36
following
344% complete
View this month »
1251
1252
1253
1254
1255
1256
1257
1258
Latest from all albums
1253
44
1254
1255
45
1256
1257
1258
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365: from 2019-2022
Camera
NIKON D7000
Taken
24th September 2022 2:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
home
,
pizza
,
cooking
,
chef
,
prep
