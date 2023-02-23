Previous
Time for reflection by ggshearron
Photo 1403

Time for reflection

Three men read and stare into space in the shadows (enhanced by my photographic skills) on the second floor of the library.
23rd February 2023 23rd Feb 23

Glover Shearron, ...

@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 for more at least 10 years (2012) and its amazing to me that it has been that long....
